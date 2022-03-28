Yogi sets target of providing 5 crore jobs in UP in 5 years

LUCKNOW Under the 100-day agenda of the Uttar Pradesh government, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target to fill 20,000 vacant posts in government departments and create self-employment opportunities for over 50,000 people in the state, said a government spokesperson on Monday.

As promised in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto), the Yogi government is going to start a series of arrangements to provide jobs and employment to the unemployed, the spokesperson said.

The chief minister instructed all the departments to furnish details of vacant posts so that the process of filling those positions could be launched. Adityanath also set a target of providing 5 crore employment opportunities in UP over the next 5 years, added the spokesperson.

The government spokesperson claimed that over 2.5 crore people were given direct or indirect employment through schemes like MSME, ODOP among others, in the last five years. Instructions were also given to open start-ups at the district and divisional levels so that youth can get employment, said the spokesperson, adding that the CM made it clear to the officials that the selection process should be done in the fairest and most transparent way as was done in the last five years.

