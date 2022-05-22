Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news
lucknow news

Yogi thanks PM over excise duty cut on petrol-diesel, subsidy on LPG cylinder

Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for slashing excise duties on petrol and diesel.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on May 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the slash in excise duty on petrol and diesel. In a tweet and a press statement in Hindi, Adityanath said, “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Centre in the public interest has reduced the excise duty by 8 per litre on petrol, and by 6 per litre on diesel. This decision, which is dedicated to public welfare, will benefit all sections of society equally. Thank you, prime minister.”

Announcing the duty cut on LPG cylinders through tweets, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will give 200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels. Yogi said that the cut in petrol, diesel, and cooking gas cylinder prices would bring great relief to UP’s farmers, poor families, women, and the general public.

