Yogi to administer online oath to 5800 village heads on June 5

GORAKHPUR Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will administer online oath to 5800 village heads of 762 town areas on World Environment Day on June 5, to increase the scope of discussion and to bring change in behaviour to save the environment.

The CM would also hold discussion on 'Tiffin pe Charcha' with party workers.

The CM would hold discussion on ‘Tiffin pe Charcha’ with party workers to start the month long campaign on completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Sunday .

Yogi will reach Gorakhpur on Sunday on a two-day visit and take part in a workshop in Baba Gambhir Nath auditorium on ‘Race for Life Circular Economy’ to be organised by the social forestry department.

Earlier on June 4, he will virtually inaugurate 5 newly established paediatric intensive care units at community health centres in Bhathat ,Sahjanwa, Pali , Bansgaun and Harnahi in Gorakhpur district.

These Intensive care units have been established by Hindustan Chemicals and Fertilizers Corporation under corporate social and environmental responsibility.

Earlier in March this year, CM Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated two paediatric ICUs at Jangle Kauriya and Chargawan. As many as 17 paediatric ICUs have to be established by Hindustan Chemicals and fertilizers Corporation under social and environmental responsibility.

