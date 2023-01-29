Yogi to depts: Make proper use of funds before end of financial year

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked departments to ensure that the funds earmarked in the current financial year’s annual budget (2022-2023) were properly used, as the fiscal year 2022-2023 would end in nearly two months.

He said the ministers and the departments should review the fund utilization status. He also gave necessary guidelines to speed up the development work as per the expectations of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi, who along with MPs and MLAs reviewed the implementation of development projects in all the 18 divisions early this month, held meetings with ministers, additional chief secretary/principal secretary and secretary level officers and reviewed the department-wise utilization of funds. He said the annual budget for 2023-2024 would be presented after the Global Investors Summit-2023 and G-20 meeting next month and all the departments should prepare and send their proposals according to their future plans.

He said the upcoming budget would be in line with the aspirations of 25 crore people of the state and the resolutions of the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra would be implemented.

The chief minister said the departments should make realistic demands and only seek as much as they needed. He said the performance of the department in the current financial year should be considered while deciding the provisions for upcoming budget. “We are getting all possible help from the central government for the overall development of the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance. Get the balance amount by coordinating with the Centre. The the departmental ministers should communicate with the ministers of the Government of India. All the departments should ensure to send 100% utilization certificate,” he said.

He said home guard, rural development, panchayati raj, agriculture, animal husbandry, cooperative, public works department, disabled people empowerment, MSME, urban development, forest, vocational education departments would have to intensify their efforts in spending the funds according to the allocation. He said Mathrubhumi Yojana was being started to make the common man a participant in the development of infrastructure facilities in villages. A large number of people had joined the scheme and expressed willingness to get buildings, roads, community centers, etc. built in their villages in the name of their ancestors. He said efforts should be made to connect more and more people.

Yogi said there should be no delays in giving benefits of government schemes to people and pension to differently abled, destitute women and aged and the scholarship funds should be disbursed in time. He said in the next two months, employment fairs should be organized in all the assembly constituencies and an action plan should be prepared for the purpose in collaboration with the industry department.

He said consumers should be encouraged for timely payment of electricity bills. Work on setting up new cities in the state should start as soon as possible, as they would set the standards of modern urban facilities.

He said efforts to build 23 new fully equipped bus stations had evoked good response and buses should run on new routes. At least one modern model bus station should be developed in every district on PPP model.

Yogi said meetings of Udyog Bandhu should be conducted regularly and all the district magistrates, district police chiefs and industry department should compulsorily hold a meeting with business organizations once a month to ensure that most of the problems were solved locally.