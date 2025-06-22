Yogi to host dinner for Shah, 3 CMs in Kashi

Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in Kashi on Monday evening on a two-day visit to chair the Central Zonal Council (CZC) meeting scheduled to be held on June 24, said a senior official on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will host a dinner for Union home minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of three other states here on Monday. Varanasi divisional commissioner S Rajalingam said, “All arrangements for the CZC meeting are well in place.”

Besides Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav and Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai will also participate in the deliberations. The four chief ministers will welcome the home minister at Lal Bahadur Shastri international airport on Monday evening.

Before the formal meeting, the dignitaries will offer prayers to Baba Kaal Bhairav Kashi Kotwal Kaal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temple. Following the visit, they will attend a dinner hosted by Yogi Adityanath.

Deputy commissioner of police, crime, Saravanan T said tight security is in place at the venue as well as on the roads leading to Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Baba Kaal Bhairav Temple. He said 10 companies of PAC will also be deployed.

The Central Zonal Council meeting is scheduled for June 24, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at a city hotel. This is the first time Kashi will host a meeting of the Central Zonal Council.

Key issues related to regional security, inter-state coordination and development will be discussed during the meeting. Apart from the four CMs, chief secretaries of the four states, senior officials from NITI Aayog and representatives of the Inter-State Council will also attend the meeting.

Bharatiya Janata Party Kashi city unit chief Pradeep Agrahari said the Union home ministers and the four CMs will be accorded a grand welcome in the traditional spirit of Varanasi. Amit Shah will be greeted at 11 locations across the city, he added.