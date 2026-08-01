Yogi, UP DGP hail SI Asmita Dey’s CWG gold, call it a golden chapter in Indian sport

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and director general of police Rajeev Krishna on Friday hailed the historic Commonwealth Games gold medal won by UP Police sub-inspector Asmita Dey in the women’s 48-kg judo event in Glasgow, Scotland, describing her achievement as a matter of immense pride for the Uttar Pradesh Police, the state and the country.

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“Heartiest congratulations to sub-inspector Asmita Dey of the UP Police for bringing glory to ‘Maa Bharati’ on the global stage by winning the gold medal in the women’s 48kg judo event at #CWG2026!”, the CM wrote on X.

“Every Indian takes pride in this golden achievement, which stands as an inspiring symbol of the indomitable courage, discipline, determination, and hard work of the nation’s daughters. May Asmita Dey’s journey of golden success continue unabated—this is my heartfelt wish,” he further adds.

Dey, who is posted in Ghaziabad, became the first Indian judoka to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

DGP Krishna said Dey’s triumph had added a “golden chapter” to the history of Indian sport and reflected the qualities of discipline, determination, hard work and excellence expected of both an accomplished sportsperson and a dedicated police officer.

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{{^usCountry}} “Winning the gold medal in the women’s 48-kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 is a matter of immense pride for the Uttar Pradesh Police, Uttar Pradesh and the entire country,” the DGP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Winning the gold medal in the women’s 48-kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 is a matter of immense pride for the Uttar Pradesh Police, Uttar Pradesh and the entire country,” the DGP said. {{/usCountry}}

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The UP Police chief also credited chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s policy of encouraging sporting talent and providing accomplished sportspersons an opportunity to join the police force through the sports quota.