Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi wants action plan to help women who don’t have means to sustain themselves
lucknow news

Yogi wants action plan to help women who don’t have means to sustain themselves

Special camps should be organised at block/nyay panchayat level for women eligible for pension under schemes, says the Uttar Pradesh chief minister
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked for an extensive action plan to help women who have lost their husbands to Covid-19 and have no other means to sustain themselves.

He gave these directives at the meeting with Team-9 on Wednesday. He said the women and child development department should work out the action plan for such women on the pattern of the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana.

He also said the state government was committed to the uplift of such women and there was a need to make arrangements for their livelihood. Special camps should be organised at block/ nyay panchayat level for women eligible for pension under schemes for destitute women, he said.

The chief minister also said the revenue department should ensure that benefits of family succession were provided to such women on priority basis. He said a note should be taken of problems being faced by elders living in old age homes. Family disputes of such persons should be resolved, and better care should be taken of their health, he added.

