Yogi’s campaign against corruption will end up as jumla: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the proposed campaign to end corruption in the state, a move that, he said, would end up being rhetoric.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh said: “The BJP says that it will run a campaign against corruption. In that case, their homes will get empty. Then from where will it get money to make or pull-down governments? How will the puppets be controlled with ‘golden threads’? Ultimately, this campaign too would end up as ‘jumla’ (rhetoric). ‘Bha sey BhaJaPa, Bha sey Bhrastachaar’ (BJP and corruption are synonymous).”

Akhilesh’s tweet came hours after chief minister Yogi Adityanath promised a vigorous drive against corruption, at an event in Jaunpur. “The coming five years will be the years of vigorous fight against corruption and the corrupt. Same as the BJP government launched a drive against mafias and ensured the end of ‘mafia raj’,” the CM had said.

Akhilesh, in a separate statement, said before ousting the BJP in the 2027 UP Assembly elections, people will wipe it out in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The SP statement quoted Akhilesh as saying: “Betraying people and going back on promises is the BJP’s actual character. The BJP excels in rhetoric, manipulation and making new promises. It betrays the holy rivers Ganga and Yamuna, and it betrays the youth. People are now fed up with this behaviour of the BJP and will wipe it out in 2024 before they oust it in 2027.”

Akhilesh said that before returning to power the chief minister had promised to give free irrigation and then went back on the promise. “Now when the farmers are facing drought, the government is using the deception of a survey instead of paying compensation. Even before that, this government had promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022 and then failed to deliver on the promise.”

