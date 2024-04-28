 You're my sister-in law now: Man tries to kill wife, raped by his brother - Hindustan Times
You're my sister-in law now: Man tries to kill wife, raped by his brother

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 28, 2024 10:27 AM IST

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

In a distressing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, a man tried to strangle his wife who was allegedly raped by his brother. The rape accused, meanwhile, shot a video of his brother trying to strangle the woman, NDTV reported.

Efforts are underway to arrest both the accused, police said (Representational Image)
Efforts are underway to arrest both the accused, police said (Representational Image)

On April 2, the victim, who survived the attack, claimed to her husband that his brother (her brother-in-law) raped her earlier that day. He, however, shockingly responded, “You are no longer my spouse, but my sister-in-law.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh rape victim hacked to death, four booked

The next day, the men entered her room to kill her. While the husband attempted to strangle her with her “dupatta,” the brother-in-law recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

The Muzaffarnagar Police swung into action after she shared the video and a written complaint on social media. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt murder), and 328 (causing harm to a person by means of poison, or any stupefying, intoxicating or unwholesome drug), against the duo, at the Kotwali police station.

“Efforts are underway to arrest them and legal action will follow soon,” said Satyanarayan Prajapati, Superintendent of Police (SP).

Uttar Pradesh is notorious for crimes against women and lack of women safety in general. However, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2022 published in December last year, the country's most populous state has the highest conviction rate for crimes involving female victims.

“The state's conviction rate in such cases was 180 times higher than the national average of 25.3%. Even in 2019, 2020 and 2021, NCRB placed UP on top in the category,” Prashant Kumar, the state's then Special Director General (DG)-Law and Order, who now heads the police force, had said at the time.

Also, as per the data, Uttar Pradesh ensured speedy trials in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Lucknow
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
