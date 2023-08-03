Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Youth arrested after Bareilly school girl forced to drink sanitizer dies

Youth arrested after Bareilly school girl forced to drink sanitizer dies

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 03, 2023 06:09 PM IST

The key accused, a café operator, was nabbed from Izzatnagar locality in Bareilly and sent to jail after being produced before a local court on Wednesday, say police

LUCKNOW A 21-year-old youth was arrested and booked on charges of murder after a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Bareilly succumbed during treatment on Tuesday, nearly five days after she was allegedly forced to drink sanitiser for resisting a molestation bid by some people, said police on Thursday.

The accused was booked under IPC Section 302 for murder. (Pic for representation)
The accused was booked under IPC Section 302 for murder. (Pic for representation)

The key accused, Udesh Rathore, a café operator, was nabbed from Izzatnagar locality in Bareilly and sent to jail after being produced before a local court on Wednesday. Rathore was booked under IPC Section 302 for murder. Other IPC sections 341 (for wrongful restraint) and 354-A (for sexual harassment against a woman through physical contact and advances that involved explicit sexual gestures) were also slapped on him.

Initially, the FIR was registered at Izzatnagar police station on July 28 on the complaint of the girl’s father. Murder charges were added to the FIR, as per the findings of the post-mortem report, which hinted that the girl’s death was caused due to poisonous substances, said AK Shrivastava, inspector in-charge.

He said the role of other people was yet to be ascertained and action would be taken accordingly. According to cops, the deceased was a resident of Matth Lakshmipur area of Bareilly and a student of a government-aided school.

On July 27, the victim was returning home from school when some people allegedly started molesting her. When the victim’s brother tried to intervene, he was beaten up by the accused people who also recorded a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media, said police.

