Youth dies of bullet injury undersuspicious circumstances

PRAYAGRAJ: A class nine student died of bullet injury in the head which he received at home under suspicious circumstances on June 1. The incident occurred under under Jhunsi police station of trans-Ganga area. The student was admitted to SRN hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Nibi village, Deenanath Sharma’s 16-year-old son Raj was admitted to a private hospital in the city in the night on June 1. His family members claimed that Raj fell down from the terrace and received head injury. The hospital authorities informed police when doctors found a bullet in his head during CT scan. The injured youth was then admitted to SRN hospital for treatment where he died late Monday night. Jhunsi police reached the hospital and sent the body for post mortem examination.

SHO Jhunsi Vaibhav Singh said inspection was carried out at the house of the victim. Primary investigations suggested that someone opened fire inside the house which resulted in bullet injury to the youth. Further investigation is being carried out and family members were being questioned in this connection following which further action would be taken, he added.

