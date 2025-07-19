Youth hold the key to drug-free, developed India: Union min Shekhawat

Union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said drug addiction among youth is a serious threat to India’s progress towards becoming a developed nation. He was speaking at a technical session during the Youth Spiritual Summit, which is being held over three days in Varanasi. Union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Sourced)

Shekhawat said the youth must take the lead in eradicating this challenge and contribute to national development. “Drug abuse is not a personal matter; it weakens collective consciousness,” he said.

The Union minister said India is advancing with a collective resolve under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the risk of youth getting misled remains a key concern.

“There is a need to bring misguided youth back into the mainstream and make them partners in nation-building,” he said.

Highlighting India’s global influence, he said, “After India gained independence, several countries followed the path to freedom within 30 years. Similarly, India’s development will also have a wider impact across the world.”

Calling for youth participation, he said, “You have a chance to make this country drug-free and developed. The nation belongs to its youth, and the responsibility is yours.”