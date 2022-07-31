Youth involved in 100 thefts injured in police encounter in Lucknow, held

A notorious thief, was arrested after being injured in police an encounter with the police near Sahara flyover in Gomti Nagar during wee hours on Saturday.

Police said, the accused identified as Siraj, 35, had committed over 100 thefts in nearly two decades and had over 22 criminal cases on him.

Police said a reward of ₹20,000 was announced on the accused and whose involvement was suspected in many incidents of crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Prachi Singh said Siraj belongs to Sultanpur but was operating from a rented house in Madiaon area of Lucknow.

She said the accused was involved in crime since he was 16 years and first case of Arms Act was registered against him in Sultanpur in 2003.

The DCP said the accused with one of his accomplices was moving on a motorcycle near Sahara flyover during wee hours of Saturday when he was spotted by a police team and an encounter took place when he opened fire, forcing the cops to return fire.

Siraj who fell from the motorcycle suffered injury in his left leg and had to be taken to the civil hospital for treatment. A country made gun, used and live cartridges and a bag that contained few ornaments stolen from a house near Dayal crossing in Vikas Khand, Gomti Nagar few days ago, were recovered from him.

She said while the accused was caught, his accomplice managed to escape.

Police were trying to extract more details about crimes committed by him and would seek his custody remand from court if required, the DCP said.