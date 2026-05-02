Youth shot dead near railway track during feast in Mirzapur village

A 22-year-old man was shot dead near a railway track adjacent to a post-wedding feast venue in Ranibari village of Mirzapur on Friday night, police said.

Representational image.

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The deceased was identified as Ajay, a resident of nearby Rajapur village. He had come to attend a ‘Bahu Bhoj’ (post-wedding reception) when the incident took place.

According to the police, Ajay was shot by an unidentified assailant near the railway tracks located next to the reception venue.

The body was discovered when a few guests went towards the railway track. They raised an alarm, following which the police were alerted. His family members were subsequently informed.

Bhutnath, the father of the deceased, alleged that Bundila, a resident of Ranibari village, had been attempting to encroach upon a residential plot near their home. Bhutnath further alleged that Bundila had earlier threatened him and his son, and accused him of shooting Ajay dead, the police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR for murder against Bundila. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR for murder against Bundila. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We received information about a shooting incident involving an individual during a post-wedding feast (Bahu Bhoj) in Ranibari village under Dehat Kotwali police station limits. Based on the written complaint submitted by the deceased Ajay’s father, a case has been registered against the named accused, Bundila,” additional superintendent of police (city) Nitesh Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We received information about a shooting incident involving an individual during a post-wedding feast (Bahu Bhoj) in Ranibari village under Dehat Kotwali police station limits. Based on the written complaint submitted by the deceased Ajay’s father, a case has been registered against the named accused, Bundila,” additional superintendent of police (city) Nitesh Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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