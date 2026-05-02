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Youth shot dead near railway track during feast in Mirzapur village

According to the police, Ajay was shot by an unidentified assailant near the railway tracks located next to the reception venue.

Published on: May 02, 2026 11:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 22-year-old man was shot dead near a railway track adjacent to a post-wedding feast venue in Ranibari village of Mirzapur on Friday night, police said.

Representational image.

The deceased was identified as Ajay, a resident of nearby Rajapur village. He had come to attend a ‘Bahu Bhoj’ (post-wedding reception) when the incident took place.

According to the police, Ajay was shot by an unidentified assailant near the railway tracks located next to the reception venue.

The body was discovered when a few guests went towards the railway track. They raised an alarm, following which the police were alerted. His family members were subsequently informed.

Bhutnath, the father of the deceased, alleged that Bundila, a resident of Ranibari village, had been attempting to encroach upon a residential plot near their home. Bhutnath further alleged that Bundila had earlier threatened him and his son, and accused him of shooting Ajay dead, the police said.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Youth shot dead near railway track during feast in Mirzapur village
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Youth shot dead near railway track during feast in Mirzapur village
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