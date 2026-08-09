‘Zero tolerance’ policy false; girls, women not safe in UP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh of ruining the law and order situation and leaving women and girls unsafe.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav cited three recent incidents to support his charge. (File)

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“Uttar Pradesh’s sisters and daughters can never get justice under this anti-women government,” Yadav said, dismissing the state government’s “zero tolerance” policy on crime as false. He said criminals were operating without fear and atrocities against women continued unabated.

“Sisters and daughters are not safe under the BJP government. Uttar Pradesh tops the country in crimes against women and cybercrime,” he alleged.

The SP chief cited three recent incidents to support his charge. In Lakhimpur Kheri, a Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered, while in Lucknow’s Para police station area, in Narpat Kheda, the throat of a 17-year-old BCA first-year student was allegedly slit. In another incident, the body of a young man was found in the Bakshi Ka Talab area after he was allegedly murdered.

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{{^usCountry}} “Dozens of cases of murder, robbery, rape and other crimes are taking place every day. The chief minister and the government only make false claims,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dozens of cases of murder, robbery, rape and other crimes are taking place every day. The chief minister and the government only make false claims,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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Yadav further accused the BJP government of widespread fraud, referring to fake cases, fake encounters, fake syrups and false publicity. He claimed the situation had reached a new low with the emergence of fake police personnel and illegal police stations allegedly operating with the protection of those in power.

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“Ever since the BJP came to power, the state has been flooded with fake and illegal activities,” he said.

The SP chief said the rule of law would return to Uttar Pradesh and illegal practices would end only after the BJP government was removed from power in 2027.