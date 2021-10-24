Zika virus: IAF personnel first to test positive in Kanpur, 22 contacts negative

An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel has tested positive for the Zika virus, the first to have been reported in Kanpur.

All the 22 samples of his family members, relatives and friends sent to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, have tested negative, said chief medical officer Nepal Singh.

Zika virus disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day. Symptoms are generally mild and include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain or headache

“No new case is a big relief for all of us,” the chief medical officer said, adding the source of his virus hasn’t been traced.

Chief medical officer Nepal Singh said that the IAF personnel was suffering from fever for the past several days and was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in district.

The blood sample was collected and sent to National Institute of Virology for proper examination which confirmed that the patient was Zika virus-positive, he said, adding the report was received on Saturday.

The health department quickly isolated all the people who came in contact with the IAF officer.

Anti-larva spray was done in and around the place he lived with his family.

Dr Singh said health department teams were going door to door in Lal Bangla and Jajmau areas of Kanpur to see if anyone else has similar symptoms.