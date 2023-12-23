close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Zip, zap, vroom: Women vehicle lifters swipe 45 lakh SUV in 10 minutes flat

Zip, zap, vroom: Women vehicle lifters swipe 45 lakh SUV in 10 minutes flat

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 23, 2023 07:14 AM IST

Lucknow: Hold on to your hats, folks! The fair sex is not just taking over boardrooms but the crime scene too-- proving that when it comes to crime, they’re not just playing— they’re winning!

A police official said the initial investigation revealed that the same all-women gang was suspected of two more vehicle thefts in the region. (Pic for representation)

In a plot twist that could rival any Bollywood heist film, the Gorakhpur police stumbled upon an all-women vehicle lifters’ gang. This crime caper unfolded when they, with jaws dropping, reviewed CCTV footage after a swanky 45 lakh SUV vanished from its parking spot outside the in-law’s house of a Lucknow resident about five days ago.

Police officials said on Friday the investigators were shocked after watching the CCTV footage of the incident which showed a woman carrying a laptop stealing the SUV after opening its computerized lock. She took merely 10 minutes to commit the theft. They said another woman was also spotted in the CCTV footage and she was also suspected to be a member of the vehicle lifters’ gang.

The SUV of one Himanshu Singh was stolen from outside the house of his in-laws in Vivek Puram colony under Ramgarhtal police station limits at around 1 am on the intervening night of December 17 and 18 earlier this week.

“We are investigating the matter and a team led by station officer of Ramgarhtal police station, Madan Mohan Mishra, is already out in search of the gang,” said sub-inspector Anjani Kumar Yadav, the second officer of Ramgarhtal police station limits, while talking on phone.

Sharing more details, another police official said the initial investigation revealed that the same all-women gang was suspected of two more vehicle thefts in the region before the Ramgarhtal theft. He said the footage showed a woman in track suit and sports shoes walking down to the SUV carrying a laptop bag in her hand at around 12.50 am on the intervening night of December 17 and 18. He said the woman broke the window of the driver;s seat to open its door and enter the SUV. The woman thereafter decoded the computerized lock of the SUV in five minutes and drove away with the vehicle at around 1 am after two initial hiccups in switching on its ignition.

He said the investigators had some initial input about the gang and its location was traced somewhere in Bihar.

