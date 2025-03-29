Zones, circles of multiple PSes to be changed for better policing in Lucknow

: The Lucknow Police Commissionerate is planning to change the zones and circles of multiple police stations in the state capital. With this move, geographical boundaries will no longer be a hurdle for senior police officers to coordinate with police stations under their jurisdiction. There is also a proposal to move the PGI police station from the Cantt Circle to the Gosaiganj Circle of South zone. (For representation only)

In a recent seminar chaired by Lucknow police commissioner Amrendra K Sengar, it has been proposed to include the Qaiserbagh and Aminabad police stations from the Central Zone in the Western Zone. The proposal has been prepared and sent to the senior officials. It is expected that an order will be issued soon. Joint commissioner of police (JCP), Crime and Headquarters, Bablu Kumar was also present at the meeting.

Other proposals include moving the Malihabad circle from the Western zone to the Northern zone with Malihabad, Maal and Rahimabad police stations.

Similarly, the Cantt, Alambagh, Ashiana and Manaknagar police stations are proposed to be included in the Central zone. Likewise, the Ghazipur, Gudamba and Indiranagar police stations are to be included in the East zone.

There is also a proposal to move the PGI police station from the Cantt Circle to the Gosaiganj Circle of South zone.

Deputy commissioner of police (Headquarters) Anil Yadav said, “Lucknow Police has submitted the initial draft of the proposal for the delimitation of police stations. The Director General of Police’s office will review it for necessary revisions or recommendations, after which the final version will be prepared incorporating the required changes.”

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate has 54 police stations in 16 circles of five zones.

HOW WILL IT HELP?

At present, the distance between some police stations and the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) office in the state capital is considerable. The new move will assist senior police officers at the DCP level to effectively manage police stations that lie within their jurisdictional boundaries because of the proximity. The DCP also has to know the condition of police stations of his own circle. For example, DCP East office, which is in Gomti Nagar, also has to manage the Ashiana police station, over 16 kilometres away.

EASY FOR COMPLAINANTS TO MEET DCPs

The decision is also being taken to make it easier for complainants to visit the respective DCP offices.

At present, a person residing under the Alambagh police station limits of East zone has to commute for an hour to visit the DCP office. Also, during processions and other programmes held in the Qaiserbagh Circle, the person concerned has to travel for an hour.

PROPOSED CHANGES IN FIVE POLICE ZONES

West Zone (Qaisarbagh circle): Qaiserbagh, Aminabad and Naka.

Central Zone (Cantt circle): Cantt, Alambagh, Ashiana and Manaknagar.

North Zone (Malihabad circle): Malihabad, Maal and Rahimabad.

East Zone (Ghazipur circle): Ghazipur, Gudamba, Vikas Nagar, Indira nagar

South Zone: PGI Police station

PROPOSAL FOR NEW POLICE STATIONS IN CITY

New police stations have also been proposed. For instance, there is a proposal to convert the Samda Chowki under the Kakori police station into a police station because of the large population in this area. Proposals to build new police stations at Vrindavan Colony, Mohan and IIM Road were also discussed. After the Commissionerate came into force, many new police stations were opened, including those at Madeyganj, Mahingwan, Sairpur, Bijnor and BBD.