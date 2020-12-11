e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana activist returns national award

Ludhiana activist returns national award

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Gauravdeep Singh (left) returning his award in Ludhiana
Gauravdeep Singh (left) returning his award in Ludhiana
         

To express solidarity with the protesting farmers and mark his protest against the central government, Ludhiana-based 24-year-old youth activist Gauravdeep Singh, founder of NGO named Initiators of Change, returned the National Youth Award conferred on him by the Government of India in 2018 for his services.

Gauravdeep has been working to create awareness among voters with Ludhiana district administration and chief electoral officer of Punjab for several years and has influenced thousands of youngsters with his words.

Gauravdeep, who has been with the farmers at Singhu border since November 27, had announced during the protest that he would be returning the award, and handed it over to additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amandeep Singh Bains.

Gauravdeep said, “After working so closely with the election commission for years to create awareness on the right to vote, I was honoured by the Modi government with the National Youth Award on January 12, 2018. However, in the last one year, this government has not worked for its voters, but for the corporate houses of this country. The essence of democracy is the right to protest and the right to express, but the way this government has been suppressing the voices of dissent in recent times makes me feel that all my hard work to strengthen democracy has gone in vain. The farmers of my country have been treated like outsiders so as a young Indian, I feel disrespected and less optimistic about my faith in the current government. Farmers have been brutally attacked and denied the right to enter their own national capital.”

top news
‘Independent ties with countries’: India pushes back against Russian minister’s comments
‘Independent ties with countries’: India pushes back against Russian minister’s comments
India’s first mRNA vaccine candidate gets nod for human clinical trials
India’s first mRNA vaccine candidate gets nod for human clinical trials
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Mamata won’t send chief secy, police chief to Delhi on MHA summons
Mamata won’t send chief secy, police chief to Delhi on MHA summons
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
‘Women not given enough rights’: Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020
‘Women not given enough rights’: Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In