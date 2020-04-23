Ludhiana DC urges residents to visit nearest health centre if they have signs of cough, flu

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:11 IST

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal has sought public support in fighting against the Covid-19. He has appealed to all the residents of the district to immediately visit the nearest government health centre for checkup if they have signs such as cough, cold, fever and difficulty in breathing.

Agrawal said that if doctors get to know about the disease early on time, they can start the treatment and also help in preventing the infection from spreading.

He said that sometimes it becomes difficult for the health department officials to find patients with symptoms of suspected coronavirus and therefore, it becomes the duty of every citizen to keep officials well-informed about their health.

He further said that the health department is also screening patients on their own and the facility of sampling is now available at all the government hospitals along with the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

In view of the ongoing lockdown/curfew, and as per the directions of the Punjab government, relaxations have been given to industries to start their operations in the district. Agrawal said that the interested industrialists can apply at portal www.pbindustries.gov.in. He clarified that if any worker is found positive for the Covid-19, a proper inquiry will be conducted on him.

“If it is found that the industrialist failed to provide necessary facilities to the workers, then action will be taken against the industrialist concerned and if all facilities were provided, no such action will be taken against them,” he added.

DC has urged the industrialists to follow all directions and standard operating protocol (SOP) issued by the Punjab government. He said that to discuss the issue regarding opening the industries and to take suggestions, a Facebook live session will be held on the page of Ludhiana Police at 4pm on April 24.

The session will be attended by officials from the industries department, labour department, the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ State Insurance (ESIC). The residents will be able to send their questions during the live session, the answers to which will be given on the spot.

Meanwhile, Agrawal said that the Union government has now issued an ordinance that if any person misbehaves or attacks health department doctor or staff, then strict action will be taken against the defaulter.