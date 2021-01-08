e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Final exams for non-board classes to commence on March 8

Ludhiana: Final exams for non-board classes to commence on March 8

The decision regarding the mode of the examination in view of the pandemic will be taken at the end of February

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) declared the date sheet for non-board classes (6 to 9 and 11) on Friday. The examination will begin on March 8.

The date sheet has been released so that students can start preparing for the final exams and teachers can conduct regular tests to improve their performance. The decision regarding the mode of the examination will be taken later. The teachers have been directed to inform students about the date sheet and the revised syllabus that has been updated on the Educare app.

According to the date sheet, students of classes 9 and 11 will appear for the English exam on March 8, while those of classes 6 and 7 will appear for the math and science exam, respectively.

SCERT director Jagtar Kulria, said, “We have declared the date sheet so that students can start preparing for the final exams. The final decision regarding whether to conduct the exams offline or not will be taken at the end of February keeping in view the Covid situation.”

