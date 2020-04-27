e-paper
Ludhiana NGO comes to the aid of murder convict awaiting release

Pay off his Rs 10,000 fine to enable his release from Ludhiana Central Jail six months after he finished his sentence

cities Updated: Apr 27, 2020 00:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ranjodh Singh was incarcerated in Ludhiana Central Jail for murder.
Ranjodh Singh was incarcerated in Ludhiana Central Jail for murder.(HT File Photo)
         

Help Organisation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), helped a prisoner who was behind the bars even after completing his sentence as he could not pay the Rs 10,000 fine.

Ranjodh Singh, alias Jodha, was convicted in a murder case registered against him at Sadar police station, Khanna. He was serving time at the Ludhiana Central Jail.

Gaganpreet Singh, president of the NGO, said, “The court had fined him Rs 10,000, along with the sentence. Though he had completed the sentence, he was forced to spend six months more in the jail because he could pay the fine.”

“Neither him nor his family had any money. After we got to know about the case, we paid the fine, following which Ranjodh was released from the jail on Sunday.”

Jail superintendent Rajeev Arora and warrant officer Inderpreet Singh appreciated the efforts of the NGO.

