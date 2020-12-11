Ludhiana: Sarpanch’s husband assaulted for deterring accused extracting sand

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 23:26 IST

The Koom Kalan police have booked a father-son duo and their four accomplices for assaulting a sarpanch’s husband and his brother in Ratangarh village on Thursday night after the victims deterred them from extracting sand from the village.

The accused have been identified as Sohan Singh, his son Gurjit Singh, their accomplices Baljit Singh, Sursewak Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Amarjit Singh – all residents of Ratangarh.

The FIR has been registered following the statement of Pavittar Singh, 35, husband of sarpanch Gurbakhsh Kaur, who stated that he came to know that the accused were extracting sand from the village land.

“When I, along with my brother Iqbal Singh, went to the spot to deter them, the accused assaulted us and fled the spot,” he told the police.

ASI Raghvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that on being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated investigation. He added that a case under sections 341, 323, 324, 506, 148 and 149 of IPC has been registered against the accused.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added.