e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Sarpanch’s husband assaulted for deterring accused extracting sand

Ludhiana: Sarpanch’s husband assaulted for deterring accused extracting sand

The FIR has been registered following the statement of husband of sarpanch Gurbakhsh Kaur, who stated that he came to know that the accused were extracting sand from the village land

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The Koom Kalan police have booked a father-son duo and their four accomplices for assaulting a sarpanch’s husband and his brother in Ratangarh village on Thursday night after the victims deterred them from extracting sand from the village.

The accused have been identified as Sohan Singh, his son Gurjit Singh, their accomplices Baljit Singh, Sursewak Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Amarjit Singh – all residents of Ratangarh.

The FIR has been registered following the statement of Pavittar Singh, 35, husband of sarpanch Gurbakhsh Kaur, who stated that he came to know that the accused were extracting sand from the village land.

“When I, along with my brother Iqbal Singh, went to the spot to deter them, the accused assaulted us and fled the spot,” he told the police.

ASI Raghvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that on being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated investigation. He added that a case under sections 341, 323, 324, 506, 148 and 149 of IPC has been registered against the accused.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added.

top news
‘Independent ties with countries’: India pushes back against Russian minister’s comments
‘Independent ties with countries’: India pushes back against Russian minister’s comments
India’s first mRNA vaccine candidate gets nod for human clinical trials
India’s first mRNA vaccine candidate gets nod for human clinical trials
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Mamata won’t send chief secy, police chief to Delhi on MHA summons
Mamata won’t send chief secy, police chief to Delhi on MHA summons
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
‘Women not given enough rights’: Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020
‘Women not given enough rights’: Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In