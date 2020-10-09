e-paper
Home / Cities / Malls, shops in Pune allowed to open till 9 pm

Malls, shops in Pune allowed to open till 9 pm

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 19:32 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
         

PUNE: Malls, market complexes and shops can remain open till 9 pm from Saturday. The authorities had earlier kept the shop timings from 9 am to 7 pm as part of the restrictions in place to check Covid-19 spread.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Friday issued the circular allowing shops and malls to remain open till 9 pm.

Representatives of political parties had demanded the administration to relax shop timings from 7 pm to 9 pm. BJP leaders and trader unions met the municipal commissioner on Thursday and put forth their demand.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Friday instructed the municipal commissioner to increase shop opening duration in view of the upcoming festival season.

With the state government allowing hotels and bars to operate dine-in services till 10 pm, traders also sought relaxation in shop timings.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne who led the traders from Tulsibaug market said, “Along with Tulsibaug traders, I requested the commissioner to increase the shopping time. With shops allowed to remain open for more time, even customer rush will decrease and help in following the social distancing norms as part of coronavirus prevention norms.”

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “PMC had allowed shops and malls to open till 9 pm, but owners need to follow strictly follow guidelines issued by the state government and civic administration.”

