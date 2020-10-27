e-paper
Woman attacked by husband with sword at busy intersection in Punjab's Mohali district

Woman attacked by husband with sword at busy intersection in Punjab’s Mohali district

The crime took place in broad daylight at Patiala Chowk in Zirakpur

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A Lalru resident was booked on Tuesday for attacking his wife with sword in broad daylight at Patiala Chowk in Zirakpur.

The incident took place on Monday when victim Gurmeet Kaur, who works at a private hospital in Zirakpur, was going for her duty.

As soon as she got down from a bus, her husband, Gurmail Singh, who was already waiting for there, attacked her.

When people started gathering there, he left his bike at the spot and fled. Seriously injured, the woman was admitted to the civil hospital in Dhakoli, where she is undergoing treatment.

Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said a case has been registered against Gurmail under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

Man stabs brother-in-law with knife, held

A man has been arrested for stabbing his sister’s estranged husband with a kitchen knife in Chandigarh’s Maloya locality.

Identified as Rajesh Kumar, who works at a factory, he has been sent to judicial custody.

In his complaint, Mohd Raja of Bihar said he had gone to his brother-in-law’s house in Maloya to bring back his estranged wife on Monday. However, the two men entered into an argument during which Rajesh attacked Raja.

A case was registered under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the IPC.

