Gurugram man booked for raping woman, filming the act

gurugram

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:07 IST

A woman, who works as an account manager in a private company, filed a police complaint claiming that she was allegedly raped by a man on multiple occasions, said the police on Friday. According to the police, the man filmed the alleged act and later threatened her to maintain sexual relations with him.

The police said that the woman, who is staying in rented accommodation in Hans Enclave, got acquainted with the man, who hails from Rohtak, some time back. In the complaint, she stated that the accused took her to a hotel near a bus stand on the pretext of discussing a matter and later raped her.

“She said that the man filmed a video of the alleged act and raped her on multiple occasions after threatening to share the video. Last week, he threatened her over the phone after she refused to accept his demand for maintaining sexual relations with him. The woman reported the incident to the police,” said a police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity.

The police said the accused man was yet to be arrested.

A case was registered against him under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the women police station (west), said the police.

In another case, a 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an acquaintance in Rajendra Park. The police said the man used to visit the woman’s house frequently and had known her for at least two years.

Pankaj Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Rajendra Park police station, said, the woman stated in the complaint that the accused man had raped her and had been threatening her for some time. “Even earlier, the woman had filed a complaint at the women police station in this regard that was later settled. The accused man is yet to be arrested,” said SHO.

A case was registered against the accused under registered under Section 376 of IPC at the Rajendra Park police station on Thursday, said the police.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 21:45 IST