Man gets 10 years in jail for wife’s death

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 20:41 IST

A district court here convicted and sentenced a plastic vendor from Kalwa town in Maharashtra’s Thane district to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for the death of his wife.

Sessions judge N R Borkar on Thursday also fined the accused Vidhyavan Bhabuti Rai (41) a sum of Rs 2,000 after convicting him under section 304(I) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar informed the court that the accused, a father of two, frequently quarrelled with his wife Aarti Devi (35).

On December 31, 2016, the accused brutally attacked the victim with a sickle, following which she ran out of the house seeking help from neighbours, Moholkar said.

The victim was rushed to a government hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries hours after admission, she added.

The court was also informed that Rai would often harass the victim to get money from her parents for household expenses.

According to the police complaint, one of the neighbours saw the accused escape with the blood-stained sickle leaving his wife to die.