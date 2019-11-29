e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Man gets 10 years in jail for wife’s death

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2019 20:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

A district court here convicted and sentenced a plastic vendor from Kalwa town in Maharashtra’s Thane district to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for the death of his wife.

Sessions judge N R Borkar on Thursday also fined the accused Vidhyavan Bhabuti Rai (41) a sum of Rs 2,000 after convicting him under section 304(I) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar informed the court that the accused, a father of two, frequently quarrelled with his wife Aarti Devi (35).

On December 31, 2016, the accused brutally attacked the victim with a sickle, following which she ran out of the house seeking help from neighbours, Moholkar said.

The victim was rushed to a government hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries hours after admission, she added.

The court was also informed that Rai would often harass the victim to get money from her parents for household expenses.

According to the police complaint, one of the neighbours saw the accused escape with the blood-stained sickle leaving his wife to die.

top news
British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing: Report
British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing: Report
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Hope he hasn’t poked the bear: Akram ‘worried’ by Shah’s send-off for Smith
Hope he hasn’t poked the bear: Akram ‘worried’ by Shah’s send-off for Smith
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities