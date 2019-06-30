Man held for stealing Rs 1.70 lakh from friend’s account

The police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly duping his acquaintance of Rs 1.70 lakh in Rajiv Nagar, Sector 13. According to the police, the man allegedly used his acquaintance’s cellphone to buy a smartphone worth Rs 70,000 and transferred the rest of the amount to his bank account though a United Payments Interface (UPI) service.

The arrested man, identified as Abhilash Kumar, 24, hails from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. A BBA graduate, Abhilash works at a private company, and was arrested from Janakpuri in Delhi where he was living. His bank account’s passbook and his debit card have been confiscated.

Rohan Kumar, the victim, is a native of Madhubani, Bihar and is currently living at a paying guest house (PG) at Rajiv Nagar. Police said that the arrested man used to live with him in the PG.

On June 14, the victim went to the Cyber Crime police station and told that he was allegedly duped of Rs 1.70 lakh. A case was registered against an unidentified person under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The police said they traced the suspect with the help of the victim’s account details and passbook entries.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The arrested man told the police that while staying in the PG with the victim, one day he asked for his mobile phone on the pretext of using as a WiFi hotspot. Using the mobile phone, he slyly bought a smartphone worth Rs70,000 and then transferred Rs1 lakh to his own bank account.”

The police said the suspect deleted the text message of the transactions from the victim’s cellphone, and subsequently transferred the Rs1 lakh to another bank account.

Boken added, “He knew that if the victim reported the incident to the police, they might block his bank account into which he had transferred the money from the victim’s account. So, he later transferred the money into another bank account.”

According to the police, during the interrogation the arrested man said he bought the cellphone to “impress” others and used the rest of the money to go on a vacation in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The man was produced at a district court in the city on Saturday and sent to a jail in Bhondsi, the police said.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 02:45 IST