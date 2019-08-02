Man held for trying to run over rival over dispute in Gurugram

gurugram

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly running over a 42-year-old man in a dispute over water tankers in Kherki Daula. Police said the suspect, spotting the other man on his motorcycle near the village, rammed him with his SUV from the rear.

The incident took place around 10.15 pm on July 28, when the victim, Maaman Chand, was going from his farm on Darbaripur Road, near Ninex City, on his Bullet. The victim sustained injuries to his legs, shoulders and ears and was hospitalised for two days, the police said.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the accused man chased in his SUV. “The victim has a farm and supplies water tankers to neighbouring areas. The accused has a rivalry with him, as he wanted to supply tankers in the area. He had been threatening him and two days before the incident, they had a confrontation,” the officer said.

Police said the victim escaped after the accused hit his motorcycle’s indicator. However, the accused turned around and ran his car over the motorcycle.

Chand alleged that the attack was planned and the accused had threatened him over the phone a day prior to the attack. In the police complaint, Chand said, “I was flung in the air by at least 10 feet, due to the collision, and fell on the side of the road. This was a planned attack. The driver is from my village and had earlier threatened to kill me. He had said that I would have to give him a share of my business or leave the village,” said Chand.

The accused, Hari Om alias Haria, was arrested on Thursday. A case was registered against him under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Kherki Daula police station on Thursday.

