Man killed, relatives injured in group clash

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:29 IST

New Delhi

A 23-year-old man was killed and his three relatives, including a couple, were seriously injured after they were attacked with iron rods, sticks, and knives, allegedly by members of a family living in their neighbourhood in south Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur on Monday, police said on Thursday.

Three alleged attackers have been arrested while two others are still absconding in connection with the murder case that was registered on Tuesday, the day the 23-year-old man, identified by his first name Najeem, succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital, police said.

The arrested men were identified as Nazar,22, Zakir,30, and Aftab,19, all residents of Pul Prahladpur. All of them are daily wagers. Raids are on to nab the two absconding suspects, said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena.

“The two families often quarrelled over petty issues and fought over one issue or the other. One such fight led to the death of Najeem,” said Meena.

On Monday around 6 pm, the DCP said, Najeem’s relatives – Dilshad,35, and his 30-year-old wife Nagma – were outside their home when their neighbours started quarrelling with them. Dilshad told the police that his neighbour, Zakir, began hurling abuses at them. When Dilshad’s brother-in-law Mujeeb protested, Sakir called his associate Shahid and they assaulted him with iron rods and sticks.

“The altercation and clash continued for more than two hours and during that period Zakir and his four associates attacked Dilshad, Nagma, Mujeeb and Najeem, who was also stabbed in his abdomen,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

The four injured persons were admitted to a government hospital where Najeeb died during treatment on Tuesday. The prime suspect, Zakir, along with Aftab and Nazar, were caught from Tughlaqabad area on Wednesday, the DCP said, adding that the knife and two sticks used in the crime were recovered.