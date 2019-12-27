Man kills friend in fit of rage

cities

Dec 27, 2019

Greater Noida:

A 25-year-old man was arrested by Dadri police on Friday for allegedly murdering his own friend in a fit of drunken rage over a petty issue on December 5.

According to police, the deceased was found in an injured state on December 5 near a canal under the Dadri police’s jurisdiction.

“He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but was later referred to Safdarjung hospital where he died during treatment. Initially, his injuries indicated an accident following which a case was registered under sections 279 and 337. However, the body remained unidentified,” said Dinesh Singh, station house officer, Dadri police station.

Police officials said that during investigation, the victim was identified as Rakesh Kumar, a native of Bodaki village. Kumar (28) worked as a a security guard, police said.

“The autopsy later revealed that he had four head injuries, which seemed to have been made by a rock or brick. He had been murdered and a team was formed to investigate the case,” said the SHO.

Police on Wednesday arrested Sahil for Kumar’s murder, whose phone was also recovered from his possession along with the brick that had been used for the murder.

“The two would often consume alcohol together and would sometimes have arguments over petty issues. On the day of the incident, the two had been drunk and Sahil tried to take away Kumar’s phone after which the two fought. Sahil assaulted Kumar with the brick, left him injured and fled with his phone,” said Singh.

Police officials said the two had a monetary issue regarding the sale of a stolen battery because of which Kumar had beaten up Sahil almost a month back. He had been looking for a way to get back at him since then, said police.

He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.