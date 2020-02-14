Man robbed of ₹20k at gunpoint

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:14 IST

Gurugram: An unidentified person allegedly robbed a man of ₹20,000 at gunpoint near Begumpur Khatola village in Badshahpur on Thursday. The police said the suspect is yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30am when the victim, identified as Satyabhan, a resident of Jharsa, was on his way to Begumpur Khatola village. Police said the victim had gone to his friend’s house to borrow money for a family member’s wedding, and was walking back to his house when the robbery took place.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the victim was near a transport company’s office when a motorcyclist stopped in front of him.

“The suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. He asked him how much cash he was carrying and asked him to hand over the money. The suspect threatened to kill him if he refused to part with cash,” said the police official.

Police said before the victim could react, the suspect snatched ₹20,000 from him and fled. In the police complaint, the victim said he had noted down the registration number of the vehicle and shared it with the police.

“The number has been traced to Uttar Pradesh. We are taking the assistance of regional transport authority officials to trace the suspect,” said the police official.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspect under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station on Thursday night, the police said.

On February 9, at least five men had allegedly robbed a businessman of at least ₹20 lakh after allegedly hitting him and his brother with a pistol butt in Sector 10. The suspects had also fired two gunshots in the air to intimidate the victims. One suspect was arrested after bystanders had intervened and called the police.