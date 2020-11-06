Man surrenders to Bhiwandi police after murdering wife over extra-marital affair

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 00:36 IST

The Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have arrested a 50-year-old man for brutally killing his 38-year-old wife with a sharp weapon on Wednesday.

The wife was allegedly in a relationship with another man, who sent a compromising video of them together to the husband. This enraged the accused, who stabbed his wife to death and surrendered himself to police with the same bloodied hands.

The accused, Mohammed Yunus Khan, has been residing with his wife, Nasrin, the deceased, for more than 16 years in Ansar Nagar, Bhiwandi. The two have three children.

According to Shanti Nagar police officials, Nasrin left her husband’s house a few months after he lost his job and shifted to her parents’ house. The couple had regular fights over this before they were estranged.

An officer from Shanti Nagar police station said, “While the accused was struggling to patch up his marriage, his wife’s boyfriend sent him his private intimate videos with Nasrin on Wednesday. The furious accused couldn’t control his rage and went to Nasrin’s parent’s house in Gaibir Nagar. He confronted her, after which a fight broke out between the two and he stabbed her with a knife several times. Nasrin’s family rushed to her rescue and admitted her to Indira Gandhi Hospital.

“Meanwhile, the accused fled the spot but later he surrendered himself to the police along with the knife he used to stab his wife.”

Nasrin succumbed to her injures during treatment. The police have booked Khan for murder under sections of IPC 302.

As per the police records, this is the fifth case of woman being murdered by her husband in Bhiwandi in the last five months.