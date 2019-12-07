Maria takes 3 hours 25 minutes to pip Tianmi

cities

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 21:14 IST

Pune: Racquets were thrown by Tianmi MI, chair umpires calls were objected and four medical breaks were taken by Maria Sholokhova. All these elements sum up the 3 hours and 25 minutes match that Sholokhova won 6-7 (2-7), 7-5, 7-5 against Tianmi MI to lift the trophy.

It turned out to be a dramatic final as players indulged in arguments with the chair umpire.

“Few calls were here and there so I was unhappy with the umpire and tried to explain him, but he did not understand,” said Sholokhova after the match.

It was Sholokhova’s second trophy of the year after she had won the ITF Junior Grade 4 title at Israel in January.

Right from the start of the match, Maria was facing trouble in playing error-free tennis. She was 3-1 up in the first set, but flurry of errors allowed Chinese opponent to make it 3-all.

“I was unable to play my game. Maybe I was tired after a strenuous week so thing were difficult and my leg (left) was paining. Some issue with calf, so I had to take medical breaks regularly, I can’t help myself,” added Sholokhova.

Next six games saw players hold their serve before Mi managing to pocket set in a tie breaker.

In the second set, top seeded Maria took 3-0 lead before committing unforced errors which allowed Mi to come back and made it 4-4 to frustrate Sholokhova.

At the ninth game, Mi broke Sholokhova and had a golden opportunity to wrap up the match on her serve, but she was denied by forehand winner from Maria at 40-30 to make it 5 all.

It was the moment in the match where, MI lost her calm and threw racquet towards the baseline with objecting chair umpire’s call.

After that, MI looked less focused on the court as Sholokhova surged ahead to grab the opportunity.

Sholokhova made things difficult for MI in the third set as she opened up the 3-1 lead, but MI broke her serve in fifth and held her serve to make it 3-all.

It was action replay of the second set after 3-all until in the 12th game Sholokhova broke MI to take home the title.

Double crown for Javia

Dev Javia won a memorable double crown adding the singles title to the doubles by defeating Vitek Horak of Czech Republic 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

“I still need to improve my fitness. I am not completely fit. In the off season, focus will be on improving fitness,” added Javia.

Results:

Boys: 2-Dev Javia(Ind) bt Vitek Horak(CZE)7-5, 3-6, 6-3

Girls: 1-Maria Sholokhova(RUS) bt Tianmi MI(CHN) 6-7 (2-7), 7-5, 7-5