MCG shuffles 37 senior officials

cities

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 22:53 IST

Gurugram:

In a major administrative move, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has effected a shuffle of 37 senior officials, including additional commissioners, joint commissioners and senior sanitation inspectors.

MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh passed six different orders in this regard on late Friday night. The orders resulted in senior MCG officials such as additional commissioners, joint commissioners, senior sanitation inspectors, zonal taxation officers, assistant engineers, and junior engineers either being moved to a new zone or given a new task entirely.

Although such rejig in the MCG is not rare, it is done in a phased manner.

“The rationale behind shuffling and assigning new duties to MCG staff members is to make them familiar with different scope of civic issues faced in the city, so that they can use both their past and present experiences to deal with such matters in the best possible way. This will ensure that civic operations are more streamlined,” said the MCG commissioner.

Jaspreet Kaur, additional commissioner of zone 4, has been appointed as the nodal officer for dealing with issues related to the biodiversity park and reuse of recycled water. Surender Kumar, additional commissioner of zone 1, is now the nodal officer for water and sewerage billing issues, septage management, sewerage treatment plants, 900-metre ammunition depot restricted area, and property tax.

Similarly, Amardeep Jain, additional commissioner of zone 2, has been tasked with the responsibility of overseeing all types of grievances filed against the MCG, and also streetlight management.

Inderjit Kularia, joint commissioner (headquarters), is the nodal officer for plastic shredding plant and its usage in road construction, while chief engineer ND Vashisht is the nodal officer for the C&D waste plant at Basai.

In the enforcement wing, four assistant engineers and six junior engineers have been shuffled to different zones. At the advertisement wing, new assistant engineer and two junior engineers have been deputed to look after MCG’s all four zones.

Eight outsourced junior engineers have been given the responsibility of providing assistance to executive engineers in all eight divisions of the engineering branch until September for dealing with waterlogging related issues. As per the orders, they will have to each day submit photos of waterlogging stretches and also mark out such areas on a map and submit the file to their respective executive engineers who can then get the drains cleaned.

The positions of two zonal taxation officers in MCG’s zones 2 and 4 have been swapped. All seven staff members of the MCG’s sanitation branch, including senior sanitary inspectors, sanitary officer, and sanitary inspectors, have been reshuffled to different zones.

Mahender Singh, city project officer (CPO), has been given additional charge of assisting Jaspreet Kaur with all works pertaining to coronavirus.

Apart from the six orders, the MCG commissioner also issued two more orders on Friday night, chalking out the standard operating procedure to be followed by officials for streetlights and water supply management.