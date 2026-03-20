Mathura , Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday said that medical science becomes a medium for the rebuilding of life when it is dedicated to the welfare of humanity. Medical science for welfare of humanity rebuilds life: UP governor

Patel was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a newly constructed oncology block at the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama Charitable Hospital in Vrindavan. The facility was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu earlier in the day.

Describing Vrindavan as a land of service and compassion, the governor noted that the Ramakrishna Mission has been fulfilling Swami Vivekananda's ideal of "service to man is service to God" for 118 years, a statement from the UP Jan Bhavan said.

She said that the institution's journey from a small service centre to a 400-bed multi-specialty hospital represents the pinnacle of the monumental nature of service.

Patel expressed confidence that the new oncology block would benefit a large number of patients. She also lauded the contributions of monks, doctors, nursing staff, health workers and donors involved in the project.

Patel said the progress of any state is measured by the health and safety of its citizens, adding that a healthy society serves as the cornerstone of an empowered nation.

Terming the strengthening of healthcare services as the basis of holistic development, she said both the Centre and state governments are making continuous efforts to improve medical education and health infrastructure.

The governor pointed out that the budget has ensured adequate resources for new medical colleges and the expansion of seats. She also highlighted schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and the National Rural Health Mission.

She expressed hope that hospitals would evolve into centres "human empathy" where individuals find relief from disease as well as fear and insecurity. Patel called upon the public to build a society where healthcare is a right of every individual and where service, compassion and humanity form the foundation of every action.

Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Development minister Lakshmi Narayan Chaudhary, Minister of State for Basic Education Sandeep Singh and Vice President of Ramakrishna Math Swami Vimalatmananda Maharaj were among those present.

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