Meet in Banda to discuss projects for Bundelkhand

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 00:48 IST

Lucknow: Senior officials from the Centre and the state will meet in Banda district of Bundelkhand for a three-day seminar from January 10 to access development work carried out in the region and to suggest further development projects.

In this all important meeting, members of the Bundelkhand Development Board and ministers of state government will also take part.

“A three –day seminar is being organised in Banda from January 10 to address issues related with Bundelkhand region. Senior officials from the Centre and the state along with ministers in the state government will attend the event,” said Raja Bundela, vice chairman, Bundelkhand Development Board.

Members of the Bundelkhand Development Board will also meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior officials of the state government in the first week of January to list priorities for the region and set an agenda for the seminar proposed in Banda.

Officials from the Centre will assess development work carried out in the region and would also suggest other steps to ensure overall development in Bundelkhand.

It may be pointed out that the state government constituted the Bundelkhand Development Board last year to ensure overall development of the region.

The Yogi government has also constituted 14 committees for resolving issues related with the Bundelkhand region. These committees will have members from the Bundelkhand Development Board, government officials and experts.