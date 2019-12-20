e-paper
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Metro route on Ananadnagar, Garware college to start by June 2020: Mohol

Metro route on Ananadnagar, Garware college to start by June 2020: Mohol

Dec 20, 2019
Steffy Thevar
PUNE The metro stretch between Ideal colony Anandnagar and Garware is likely to start by June 2020, said mayor Murlidhar Mohol, who took an update about the ongoing projects in the city on Friday.

Mohol said, “The trial run from the Ideal Colony to Garware College is likely to start by January along with the PCMC priority route. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) priority stretch will start for public use by June 2020.”

Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), said, “The trial run from the ideal Colony to Garware College is is likely to start by January 2019.”

A senior civic official on condition of anonymity said that issues related to slum dwellers at Paud road is yet to be resolved and authorities are taking steps to ensure that the project meets its deadline.

Mohol said, “Swargate to Katraj development project report (DPR) for the underground metro and the development plan report (DRP) for Vanaz to Shivvrushti and Hadapsar to Swargate will be made for which Rs 32 lakh will be paid.”

‘Take final decision on 24X7 water supply’

Mohol said that he has directed the administration to take a final decision on 24X7 water supply project as the play has been delayed. “If the contractor is unable to complete the project then fresh tenders should be invited,” he said.

The water supply project is delayed for a while, but as of now, only preliminary work has been completed. The project aims to cater to the future needs of the city and to prevent a potential water scarcity situation in the city. The project aims for safe and equitable distribution of water, round the clock water service, to prevent leakages and detect non-revenue water and technological, economic and environmental water supply service. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,545 crore.

