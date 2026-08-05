Chennai, Tamil Nadu government is pursuing a proposal for a Metro rail link from Hosur to Bommasandra in Karnataka, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said here on Wednesday.

Metrorail link to Karnataka from TN’s Hosur being pursued, says govt in Budget

In his Budget address, the minister stated that the construction of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, spanning 118.9 km across three corridors at an estimated completion cost of ₹63,246 crore, is progressing at full speed.

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The first stretch of Phase II, from Poonamallee Bypass to Porur Junction, connecting the existing Vadapalani Metro station and spanning 14.64 km across 11 Metro stations, is scheduled to be commissioned shortly.

Recommended by the state, the Chennai Airport-Kilambakkam, Koyambedu-Pattabiram and Poonamallee-Sunguvarchathiram Metro rail projects are under the active consideration of the Central government, he said.

The state government is pursuing all steps to obtain early approval from the Government of India for these additional Metro rail lines.

He said: "Government is also pursuing a proposal for Metro rail from Hosur, Krishnagiri district, to Bommasandra in Karnataka with both the Government of India and Government of Karnataka."

Bommasandra is close to both Bengaluru and Hosur.

The government, he said, recognises the need for modernisation of the fleet of the State transport undertakings of Tamil Nadu.

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{{^usCountry}} Hence, he said: "With this objective, the government will operate electric buses under the gross cost contract model. During the current financial year, 1,000 new air-conditioned electric buses will be procured for the Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hence, he said: "With this objective, the government will operate electric buses under the gross cost contract model. During the current financial year, 1,000 new air-conditioned electric buses will be procured for the Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation." {{/usCountry}}

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A sum of ₹500 crore has been allocated in the revised Budget Estimates to provide electrical and mechanical fixtures for these buses at the bus depots.

A sum of ₹7,675 crore has been provided in the revised Budget Estimates as subsidy to the State transport undertakings, ₹2,650 crore as performance gap funding, and ₹1,005 crore as share capital assistance.

In the revised Budget Estimates, ₹13,561 crore is being allocated for the Transport Department.

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