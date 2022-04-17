Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Minors, kids involved in Jahangirpuri violence? Child rights body NCPCR takes note of viral videos
cities

Minors, kids involved in Jahangirpuri violence? Child rights body NCPCR takes note of viral videos

Jahangirpuri violence: Taking to Twitter, Priyank Kanoongo, NCPCR chairperson, said necessary action is being taken in this matter. 
Rapid Action Force personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 04:30 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday took note of the alleged involvement of minors and children in communal violence in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri a day ago, adding that necessary action is being taken in this regard. “NCPCR has taken cognisance of minors and children being used in riots in Delhi yesterday. We are taking necessary action in this matter,” tweeted Priyank Kanoongo, who heads the child rights body.

Click here for live updates on Jahangirpuri violence

Also Read | Nerves frayed in tense Jahangirpuri

Kanoongo’s tweet came after multiple videos surfaced on social media showing children taking part in Saturday’s melee; both communities—Hindus and Muslims—have accused each other of initiating the clash. In one of the videos, a mob is seen pelting stones on what looks like a residential complex.

RELATED STORIES

Hindustan Times could not verify the authenticity of the clips.

Also Read | ‘Report suspicious activities’: Delhi Police's appeal to people after Jahangirpuri violence

The Delhi Police have arrested a total of 14 accused thus far, one of whom, Ansar, is believed to be one of the conspirators, while a second, Aslam, opened fire from his pistol. All those arrested are local residents, and are 21-35 years old. As many as nine people were injured, including nine policemen and a local. Police have constituted 10 teams to probe the incident.

Also Read | 'Procession was peaceful when...': Delhi cop's statement on Jahangirpuri clash

The violence took place around 5:30pm on Saturday while a Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through the area. According to locals, clashes took place primarily through three blocks in Jahangirpuri, with residents from the Hindu-dominated G and H blocks facing off with their Muslim counterparts from the C block.

Also Read | After Delhi, clashes reported in Andhra, K'taka on Hanuman Jayanti

Delhi Police have intensified security in the area, with companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) also deployed. No fresh clashes have taken place thus far.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi news violence hanuman jayanti
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP