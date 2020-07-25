e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mohali: 78-year-old paraplegic woman sets self ablaze in, dies

Mohali: 78-year-old paraplegic woman sets self ablaze in, dies

Police said the Phase 3B2 resident, who hailed from Karnal in Haryana, had been suffering from depression due to her illness and committed suicide.

cities Updated: Jul 25, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The woman’s charred body was recovered from her bathroom.
The woman’s charred body was recovered from her bathroom. (Representational photo)
         

A 78-year-old woman set herself on fire and died at her residence here on Saturday. Her charred body was recovered from her bathroom.

Police said the Phase 3B2 resident, who hailed from Karnal in Haryana, had been suffering from depression due to her illness and committed suicide.

She had moved to Mohali in January this year with one of her daughters. The woman was unable to walk because of paraplegia (paralysis of the lower limbs), police added.

On receiving the information, the Mataur police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Mataur SHO Rajiv Kumar said the elderly woman set herself ablaze while her daughter and son-in-law were sleeping in the other room. He said the woman was in depression and undergoing treatment for the same. She is survived by three daughters.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

top news
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In