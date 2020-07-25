Mohali: 78-year-old paraplegic woman sets self ablaze in, dies

cities

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 22:45 IST

A 78-year-old woman set herself on fire and died at her residence here on Saturday. Her charred body was recovered from her bathroom.

Police said the Phase 3B2 resident, who hailed from Karnal in Haryana, had been suffering from depression due to her illness and committed suicide.

She had moved to Mohali in January this year with one of her daughters. The woman was unable to walk because of paraplegia (paralysis of the lower limbs), police added.

On receiving the information, the Mataur police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Mataur SHO Rajiv Kumar said the elderly woman set herself ablaze while her daughter and son-in-law were sleeping in the other room. He said the woman was in depression and undergoing treatment for the same. She is survived by three daughters.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.