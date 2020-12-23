Mohali admn to track, test UK flyers since November 25

cities

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 23:27 IST

Additional District Magistrate, Aashika Jain on Wednesday said that passengers arriving in India from the United Kingdom through Mohali International Airport would be tested for Covid-19, amid fears of the spread of a new and more infectious strain of the virus that has been detected in the UK.

These incoming passengers would be tested and isolated in accordance with the Covid protocol. A standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued by the Centre in this regard.

Divulging the details she said that a team has been deputed for tracing/testing of all international passengers who have landed at Mohali airport since November 25. The nodal officer of the said team will procure the passenger manifest list from international airlines and furnish it to tracing and medical teams who will follow to identify suspected cases.

An institutional quarantine facility for suspected patients has been identified at Gian Sagar Hospital and officers have been deputed to look into places that may be provided as paid quarantine centres for those international travellers who wish to isolate in a private establishment.

Meanwhile, surveillance and medical teams have been deputed at Mohali airport who would monitor international travellers and conduct screening/testing.

To look into all the suspected cases and their contacts, the SARS Cov2 control room will be personally manned by the district epidemiologist and her team and will be supported by the district programme officer, added Aashika Jain.

GMSH-16 quarantine facility for foreign returnees in Chandigarh

The health department has identified a separate isolation facility at Government Multi-speciality Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh, for foreign returned persons who are tested positive for Covid-19.

The authorities have also started the process to trace the persons who have recorded their address, officials said.

A list of around 15,000 people who have arrived in the country have been received, of which the officials are tracing the local residents for follow up on their health, officials said.

While expressing concern over the new strain of the virus, which has been detected in the UK, UT administrator has directed the principal secretary (health) and director general of police to keep a track of eight travellers from the UK, who have been found positive at Amritsar. He has also suggested that PGIMER may also examine their cases.