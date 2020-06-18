Mohali crosses 200 mark in 90 days

cities

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 22:22 IST

Three months after Mohali confirmed its first Covid-19 case on March 20, the number of cases crossed the 200 mark on Thursday with 11 new patients.

The latest cases include nine patients from Dera Bassi sub-division and two from Kurali that have raised the district tally to 204.

Among the Dera Bassi patients is a 34-year-old staff nurse who works at the Manimajra civil hospital. She is a resident of Bhankarpur village.

Four patients are from Mubarakpur village, including two females, aged 75 and 55, and two males, aged 27 and 25.

Besides, two patients are from Dera Bassi’s Focal Point area, a 35-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman.

Two men from Lalru, aged 66 and 25, were also found infected. They are contacts of a positive patient.

The Kurali patients are a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl, also contacts of a positive person, who had recently returned from Uttar Pradesh.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the staff nurse had attended to some patients from Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony at work. All patients had been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, he said.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

With this, of the 204 cases in Mohali, 134 have recovered and three have died, leaving 67 active cases.

RANDOM SAMPLING BEGINS AT BHANKHARPUR BEER PLANT, 41 SAMPLES TAKEN

After four Covid-19 cases cropped up at a beer plant at Bhankharpur village, the health department on Thursday started random sampling of the employees.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the plant had about 350 employees and the sampling will be completed in five days. On Thursday, Dr Preet Mohan Singh collected 41 samples, he added.

On Wednesday, the civil surgeon, along with senior health officials, had visited the plant to assess the situation and spoke to the workers.

The health department has already sealed the administrative block of the factory, as the four positive employees were employed there. The rest of the staff of the department have been instructed to quarantine themselves at home.