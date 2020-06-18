e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mohali crosses 200 mark in 90 days

Mohali crosses 200 mark in 90 days

11 new Covid-19 cases, nine of them from Dera Bassi sub-division, take district tally to 204.

cities Updated: Jun 18, 2020 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Three months after Mohali confirmed its first Covid-19 case on March 20, the number of cases crossed the 200 mark on Thursday with 11 new patients.

The latest cases include nine patients from Dera Bassi sub-division and two from Kurali that have raised the district tally to 204.

Among the Dera Bassi patients is a 34-year-old staff nurse who works at the Manimajra civil hospital. She is a resident of Bhankarpur village.

Four patients are from Mubarakpur village, including two females, aged 75 and 55, and two males, aged 27 and 25.

Besides, two patients are from Dera Bassi’s Focal Point area, a 35-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman.

Two men from Lalru, aged 66 and 25, were also found infected. They are contacts of a positive patient.

The Kurali patients are a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl, also contacts of a positive person, who had recently returned from Uttar Pradesh.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the staff nurse had attended to some patients from Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony at work. All patients had been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, he said.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

With this, of the 204 cases in Mohali, 134 have recovered and three have died, leaving 67 active cases.

RANDOM SAMPLING BEGINS AT BHANKHARPUR BEER PLANT, 41 SAMPLES TAKEN

After four Covid-19 cases cropped up at a beer plant at Bhankharpur village, the health department on Thursday started random sampling of the employees.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the plant had about 350 employees and the sampling will be completed in five days. On Thursday, Dr Preet Mohan Singh collected 41 samples, he added.

On Wednesday, the civil surgeon, along with senior health officials, had visited the plant to assess the situation and spoke to the workers.

The health department has already sealed the administrative block of the factory, as the four positive employees were employed there. The rest of the staff of the department have been instructed to quarantine themselves at home.

top news
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
Stay home this Yoga Day, says PM Modi in video message on bridging distances
Stay home this Yoga Day, says PM Modi in video message on bridging distances
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In