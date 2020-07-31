Mohali district to adopt online public grievance redressal system: Girish Dayalan

cities

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:40 IST

In a bid to curtail the footfall in government offices amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the district administration would be adopting an online public grievance redressal system(PGRS), said Girish Dayalan, deputy commissioner, Mohali.

Chairing the core group meeting of officers, the DC said that it was in the best interest of public as well as public servants all avoidable influx of public to government offices be restrained.

He said that the directorate of governance reforms (DGR), Punjab has developed a PGRS which is an integrated system for grievance redressal pertaining to all government departments via a single technology interface.

So, as far as possible, complaints would be entertained through the PGRS.

Sharing details, Harkirat Channe, assistant commissioner (grievances), said that the PGRS is accessible to citizens via four modes – web, mobile, Sewa Kendra, and a call centre.

Using the online portal, an aggrieved citizen can conveniently file a grievance and receive an assured response to his complaint, she added.

She said earlier every department had its grievance redressal mechanism without a standardised workflow for redressal and no defined timeline for resolution and accountability.

In contrast, online PGRS has a clear, standardised workflow for grievance redressal, Channe added. She said that it assigns timelines to each officer in the workflow for resolution of the grievance, enables citizens to submit their feedback, and allows escalation of grievances to higher authorities.

Channe added that the PGRS portal will provide a 24x7 platform to the public to communicate with the administration and that people will be able to lodge complaints without visiting different offices amid the pandemic outbreak.