e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mohali police perform last rites of Bihar man killed in road mishap

Mohali police perform last rites of Bihar man killed in road mishap

Due to poverty and the lockdown, his family could not come for his final sendoff.

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A week ago, a 37-year-old migrant worker from Bihar was killed in a road accident in Zirakpur, but due to poverty and the lockdown, his family could not come for the last rites.

As per information, Akhilesh Pandit of Araria district, Bihar, who was working as a labourer in Zirakpur, was hit by an unidentified vehicle on May 29 on Kalka chowk and succumbed to injuries on May 30.

With no family around, the police performed the last rites of Pandit.

Zirakpur station house officer Gurwant Singh said, “We waited for the family to come from Bihar, but when they expressed inability, we performed the last rites. A case under sections 304A (death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage or loss) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unknown driver.”

The deceased is survived by a wife and a minor daughter.

top news
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
Health ministry shuts down office for 2 days after around dozen test Covid-19 positive
Health ministry shuts down office for 2 days after around dozen test Covid-19 positive
Onus of paying full wage to staff on the employer: Govt
Onus of paying full wage to staff on the employer: Govt
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
Bombay HC asks centre to clarify if Covid-19 can be transmitted by inadvertent touch
Bombay HC asks centre to clarify if Covid-19 can be transmitted by inadvertent touch
Covid update: New Unlock rules; India’s $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough?
Covid update: New Unlock rules; India’s $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In