Mohali police to probe Sangrur granthi’s suicide

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

The Mohali police will be investigating the suicide case of granthi Lovepreet Singh, 22, as the incident had taken place there, Sangrur superintendent of police Sandeep Garg said on Thursday.

The granthi had been found dead at Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Mohali, on June 13 night, hours after he had joined an NIA (National Investigation Agency) probe into a sedition and Arms Act case registered in Amritsar.

His kin and political leaders, including leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, had demanded judicial probe into the death. Meanwhile, Sikh outfits have announced to hold a march from Gurdwara Amb Sahib to the CM’s house in Chandigarh on July 27 to seek justice for Lovepreet.

