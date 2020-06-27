Punjab’s Mohali district sees spike in suicides during lockdown

cities

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 01:00 IST

She was just 14 when she decided to end her life, writing “Sorry mummy-papa,” in the note she left behind. Within two days, two others took their lives. There were 35 deaths by suicide, most of them during the Covid-19 lockdown in Mohali this year from April to June 23.

The highest number (13) of deaths were reported in June this year. Before the pandemic fear gripped the world, there had been six deaths in the district in January, 11 in February and five in March.

Seventeen such cases were reported last year in the corresponding period (April-June), police records state.

Police in all the cases initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code ( Police to enquire and report on suicide), while five were registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Loneliness, lack of freedom likely causes

On likely reasons, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Mohali, said symptoms of people with mental health issues could have been aggravated due to loneliness and lack of freedom of movement.

Past data showed suicide rates increasing slightly in April, May and June.

During this year, however, mental health issues already present could have been aggravated during extended periods of isolation, leading to altered thoughts and behaviour, said BS Chavan, head, psychiatry department and director principal, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

There have been numerous such cases in April, May and June due to bipolar disorder and mental health problems, not just in India but around the world, he added.

More cases in Chandigarh before lockdown

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, there were higher numbers of death in the early part of the year, with 34 dying by suicide. During the lockdown period from March 22, 27 persons, including 16 males and 12 females, committed suicide.

Of the four suicides reported in Panchkula during the lockdown, two were from Rajiv Colony, one from Fatehpur village, Sector-20 and one from Tanda village, Chandimandir.