Mohali society elects new RWA team

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:23 IST

Rana Nayar has been elected president of residents’ welfare association of Parkwood Glade, Sector 116, Kharar-Landran Road.

Office-bearers and seven executive members for a one-year term, from April 2020 to March 2021, have been elected.

Mahinder Singh Bagga has been elected patron, Baljit Rana, vice-president; Narender Nain, general secretary, RP Singh, joint secretary, Brij Pal, treasurer and Subhash Mehta has been elected adviser.