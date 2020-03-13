Mother of Janakpuri patient succumbs to virus, all 707 staffers at his factory put on watch

cities

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 23:34 IST

Delhi/Noida: Delhi reported its first death from novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infection Friday night, after a 68-year-old woman from Janakpuri, admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, succumbed to the virus.

This is the second death from Covid-19 in the country and that, too, within a span of 24 hours — a 76-year-old man from Kalburgi in Karnataka had died of the infection Thursday.

In a statement released Friday night, the Union health ministry said, “The 68-year-old woman from West Delhi, who was the mother of a confirmed case of Covid-19, is confirmed to be dead due to co-morbid (diabetes and hypertension) conditions. She had also tested positive for Covid-19.”

“She was a known case of diabetes and hypertension. Her sample was collected on March 8, 2020. Her condition worsened on March 9, with the development of pneumonia and she was shifted to the intensive care unit. Her sample tested positive for Covid-19. Since March 9, she was having respiratory fluctuations and was put on ventilator support. However, due to co-morbid conditions, she died on March 13, as confirmed by the treating physician and the medical superintendent of the hospital,” the statement further read.

Her son, a 46-year-old man from Janakpuri, had tested positive for the virus Wednesday. He had travelled to Japan, Geneva and Italy, before boarding a flight from Italy to India on February 23. Italy has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths outside of China, with over 15,113 cases and 1,016 deaths (till Friday).

As per protocol, the man’s family was screened and since he and his mother had fever and cough, both were admitted to RML. As part of contact tracing, the Delhi government’s integrated disease surveillance cell identified at least 813 people who had contact with him. The Gautam Budh Nagar administration is also monitoring 707 persons who worked with the man at a factory in Sector 80, Noida.

All precautionary measures as per the World Health Organization (WHO) protocol, including screening and quarantine of contacts, have been taken up by the ministry of health, and the governments of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

High alert has been sounded in Noida after the mother of the man succumbed to the disease Friday night.

Officials said the man was regular to office after returning from Italy on February 23. As per protocol, the health department of Gautam Budh Nagar has contacted all 707 employees of the factory, which manufactures leather watch straps, and alerted them to be cautious.

Officials from the health department officials will be calling each one of them twice a day to enquire about their well-being over the next 14 days. The employees and their families have also been advised to restrict their movements as much as possible.

Officials said around 29 persons who had primary contact with the Janakpuri patient will be tested for the virus The samples of four of them were collected Friday and all 29 persons have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

“We tracked down all the 707 employees and have checked if they have symptoms. We are trying to get in touch with their family and friends as well. We have taken samples of four persons who had primary contact with the Janakpuri patient. We have kept all 29 persons under quarantine and are keeping a close eye on their health,” Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical officer, GB Nagar, said.

Officials have also got a list of 96 visitors to the factory premises over the past 18 days. Officials are trying to get in touch with each of them to ensure their well-being.

Health officials also said the man used to take the Metro to work daily after returning from Italy. He boarded the Delhi Metro from Janakpuri for the first leg of his commute and then switched to the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line to reach his Sector 80 factory.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has started special intensive cleaning and sanitisation drives at all the stations and inside trains.

“The NMRC is ensuring cleanliness of areas that the public tend to touch such as escalators, handrails, staircase railings, train doors, seats, etc. The frequency of cleaning at stations and inside trains has also been increased,” the NMRC said in a statement.

It has also placed some banners for awareness regarding COVID-19 at different stations. The NMRC runs Aqua Line from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida’s Depot station.