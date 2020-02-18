Movie on gangster doesn’t have CBFC certification: Centre to HC

cities

The Centre has told Punjab and Haryana high court that controversial movie “Shooter”, reportedly on the life of slain gangster Sukha Kahlwan, does not have certificate for public viewing from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The information in this regard was given to the Punjab and Haryana high court on February 14 by Centre’s counsel Dheeraj Jain, stating that no certificate for public exhibition of the movie has been issued by the Union of India. Besides, the movie has not been examined by the competent authority for issuance of such a certificate, he added.

The information was given during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking ban on the screening of the movie. The detailed on the February 14 PIL was released on Tuesday.

Acting on another plea on February 13, the high court had asked the Haryana government and the Chandigarh administration to decide whether they wanted to ban the release of “Shooter”.

Punjab banned the movie on February 9. It is being alleged that the trailer of the Punjabi film shows violence and glorifies the gangster through visuals and songs. The movie is set for release on February 21.

In the detailed order, the court has directed Centre to treat the PIL as representation and take a decision expeditiously in accordance with the law. The development may put the producers in a spot as lawyers said that without clearance from the CBFC, the promos of the movie could not have been telecast. Punjab has already registered an FIR against the producer.

Gangster Kahlwan, who used to describe himself as “sharpshooter”, was allegedly involved in more than 20 cases, including murder, kidnapping and extortion. He was shot dead by gangster Vicky Gounder and his accomplices on January 22, 2015, while he was being brought back to Patiala Jail after a court hearing in Jalandhar.